The future of European automobile park It is marked by a transition towards electric cars. With the horizon set on drastic reduction of CO2 emissionsthe European Union has set ambitious targets for car manufacturers. A shift that not only transforms the industry, but also reconfigures consumer options. However, while some governments offer incentives To accelerate the transition towards these more sustainable methods of locomotion, the challenge of pricing and mass adoption remains up in the air. In that sense, Thierry Koskas, CEO of Citroënhas shared his vision of this panorama in an interview with the German newspaper ‘Die Welt’, making clear his opinion on the future of electric vehicles.

The European Union has significantly tightened CO2 emissions targets for manufacturers’ car fleets from 2025. These restrictionsalthough necessary to move towards sustainability, have pressured brands to sell more electric cars and comply with the imposed fees. The sanctions failure to achieve these objectives could be multimillion-dollar, which, according to experts, could benefit consumerssince many companies could launch special offers to boost sales of electric vehicles.

The sale of battery electric vehicles

Regarding the quotas imposed by the EU, the general sales director highlighted that Citroën is already taking important steps to meet the European objectives: «Of the 80,000 clients from all over Europe who have made a binding request for new C3he 40% has already decided on the all-electric model. This means that we cover almost half of the necessary sales of battery electric vehicles. Furthermore, the company is committed to democratizing electromobility with more optionsas with the C3 Aircross, an SUV that also has an electric version.

The price challenge

However, one of the largest obstacles for mass adoption of electric cars remains the starting pricewhich is often higher than that of traditional vehicles. In this sense, the director of Citroën recognizes that bonuses in the form of government aid have been fundamental for boost salesbut emphasizes that this model not sustainable in the long term: «Of course, bonuses help, but no country will be able to afford that type of financing indefinitely. Customers see the higher price of electric cars first. Therefore, our job is to better communicate the advantages of electromobility.









Finally, the CEO emphasizes the importance of having more influence when communicating to consumers the long term savings of electric cars. «The e-C3 only needs about 600 euros of electricity to travel 12,000 kilometers a year. Fuel for the gasoline engine, on the other hand, costs around 1,300 euros. With the electric model, the client saves 700 euros per yeara sum to be proud of. Buying an electric car is an investment for the future that will pay for itself over time, even without incentives,” concludes the director of Citroën.