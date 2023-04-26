One of the major players in the complex story of the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft, the CMA, UK antitrust bodyexpressed his awaited verdict on the matter.

Surprisingly, the organ decided to hinder this acquisition with the intention of “protecting innovation and choice in cloud gaming”. Thus begins the long verdict published on Official site of the British government.

This conclusion of the story was anything but expected: it emerges from the response given by the CCO of Activision Blizzard on his Twitter account.

Today’s CMA report is a major setback to the UK’s ambitions to be a tech hub and we will work with Microsoft to overturn it on appeal. This report is also a disservice to UK citizens, who face increasingly dire economic prospects. We will need to reevaluate our growth strategy in the UK. Global innovators large and small will take note that for all its rhetoric, the UK is closed to public inquiries.

Very strong words that portend the imminent arrival of an appeal. The intervention was much criticized, as many would have read a lot of hypocrisy in Meservey’s words.

To the controversy also added Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activisionwho made the following statements in an interview with VGC extension

“If the CMA’s decision is valid, it would stifle investment, competition and job creation across the UK gaming industry. We know this merger will benefit our employees, the wider UK tech workforce and gamers around the world.”

We will keep you updated on the possible developments of the story, which everything seems less than destined to finish here.