The fourth edition of the Murcia CEO Congress opened this Wednesday at the Víctor Villegas Regional Auditorium with record attendance, bringing together nearly 1,300 businessmen and around twenty leaders from the management world to reflect on the commitment to people, human resources, talent management and business success.

And it has done so on a key day for Spain, coinciding with the first session of the investiture debate of Pedro Sánchez, in Madrid. Although the name of the candidate for President of the Government has not been mentioned in any of the four opening speeches of the event, everyone has understood that the allusions to the “suffocating climate”, the “uncertainties”, the “maximum insecurity” and the “pressure “fiscal” made a veiled reference to Pedro Sánchez’s policies.

The presenter of the CEO Congress, TVE journalist Sergio Martín, asked the representatives of the businessmen Gerardo Cuerva, from Cepyme, and José María Albarracín, from Croem, and the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, and the president of the regional government for brevity. , Fernando López Miras, but only the businessmen complied with being “pragmatic and precise.”

Albarracín began by alluding to the “difficult context” in which this year’s CEO Congress is being held without further details because, in his opinion, “no one is unaware” of what he is referring to when he warns that the company should not make a “direct political incursion”, but no one can prevent him from giving his “opinion.” And at this point he regretted that the equality of all Spaniards is being questioned and that we are witnessing the “fractionation of the powers of the State.”

In any case, his message went straight to the hearts of the businessmen gathered there, to whom he reminded that the role of the company is to create wealth, employment, maintain jobs, but, above all, invest, despite the fact that at this moment they are inviting them to “paralyze investments that they had in mind given the situation of the country.”

For his part, Gerardo Cuerva, president of the Spanish Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises (Cepyme), confessed that it was “impossible not to talk about the complex and difficult situation” that Spain is currently going through and reiterated that from the organization which he represents calls for “stability, legal certainty” and “a favorable environment for business activity.”

The vice president of the CEOE employers’ association also took the opportunity to regret that the country is entering an “environment of maximum insecurity”, in which “differences between citizens arise due to the place in which they reside.” For this reason, he did not hesitate to speak of a “suffocating climate”, in which “social dialogue” is undermined and dynamites because “agreements are made that rectify other agreements already reached” in a short period of time. Because, in his opinion, what is sought is “a tailored social dialogue” with the interlocutors that best suit the State.

And at this point he went directly to assessing the situation in Spain. “It is not fair that for short-term and partisan interests” the “general interest and coexistence” are put at stake. Faced with this “environment,” he said, we are left with the company, as a generator of employment in our country, which pursues the objective of continuing to create “true and clear progress” because “it is worth continuing to fight for this great country.”

Next came the two longest speeches of the inauguration: that of the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, with a literary touch, and that of President López Miras, more combative. The first focused on highlighting the role of civil society as a “dam” to prevent the “intrusion” of the State and administrations. The second, to call for unity to confront the attack on the Rule of Law.

For Ballesta, we live in “times that are difficult to define”, with “sudden turns that give vertigo” in which it seems that anything goes for the sake of political survival. He also had words for populism accompanied by mediocrity, but, above all, he praised Spain “that grows in harmony”, that has overcome economic and social crises and that “lives in hope”, and advocated for a country in which that “we Spaniards are masters of our own destiny.” That is why he warned, appealing to Yeats, that “things fall apart when the best lack conviction and the worst overflow with feverish intensity.” Then he finished with Machado: “Today is bad, but tomorrow is mine.” In his opinion, it is time to assume responsibilities and not make excuses.

López Miras: “It is humiliating and unconstitutional”



Finally, President Fernando López Miras made a political plea, as the highest representative of the State in the Region, in “very complicated moments” in which the “starting shot” has been given to the “questioning of democracy.” “Everything we are experiencing is humiliating, discriminatory, unworthy, irresponsible and, above all, unconstitutional,” he said in reference to the pacts of the PSOE with the independentists.

Likewise, he reviewed everything that lies ahead in “the conflict that has been created”, from the separation of powers, to the rule of law to lead to “more tension” and the fracture of Spain. The worst thing, he pointed out, is that this attack on democracy was not foreseen. Nor the return “to the ideological trenches” to which the “Regressive Government” leads us with the same recipes of the last four years.

Due to fiscal pressure, interventionism and legal uncertainty, López Miras believes that “we are at a crossroads” so he considers that this is a good time to reflect “on the role that each of us has to play.” Especially businessmen, whom he asked “now more than ever” to become “an anchor” in the midst of the “drift.” He asked everyone, including workers and public authorities, for unity.