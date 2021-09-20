An evening in honor of Giacinto Facchetti, the sport to pay homage to the gentleman par excellence of football. And representing the Nerazzurri club was the CEO. Alessandro Antonello, one of the winners of the Facchetti Awards 2021. “Giacinto will always represent priceless values ​​such as respect and elegance. Our sports center is named after him and ensures that his memory can be passed down over time. He was a man who loved silence, in a world that perhaps talks too much today ”.

THE POLEMIC

–

And then the approach with Rocco Commisso, the Fiorentina patron who yesterday told Rai: “The rules of football must all be more transparent: it is not possible that Fiorentina bring money to Italy every 6 months to rejoin the” liquidity index, while other teams such as Juventus and Inter are not included and do not pay salaries. There should be penalty points or limitations … Fiorentina pays for everything! We need to have a legitimate, transparent league, where everyone is treated equally ”. Antonello replied to Commisso as follows: “I say that everyone in their own home should try to understand how to manage their own club. Inter have always respected the rules. This is not the time for controversy, we must remain united because the moment of Italian and European football is very difficult “. So difficult that rumors of the search for a partner for the Nerazzurri have returned to circulate: “Suning looking for a fund? Suning has always supported the club and I believe he will still support him. We managers have to think about obtaining important results on and off the pitch, then what happens will happen ”.