Without a doubt we are in the century of biology and informatics. The progress in both sciences is amazing and it is very difficult to anticipate where we will arrive with them in for example 20 years. We have a unique example of its power in what happened with the COVID-19 pandemic that we are experiencing, in less than a year after the outbreak of the disease, multiple vaccines developed from traditional techniques and other new ones have already been obtained. sophisticated.

For its design, the study at the molecular level of the virus genome or epidemiology Powerful computer programs have been used to speed up all the steps. For vaccination today the limits are industrial and logistical, not the development of vaccines, something totally unprecedented. Industrial supplies such as filters, bottles, cold chains, among others, have been lacking. We have undoubtedly witnessed a true scientific-technological feat.

If we define the bioeconomy as the added value to plant / animal biomass in circular economy systems, the main added value is increasingly sophisticated knowledge, including biology, biotechnology and computer science and programming applied to maps. environmental, sensors in machinery, drones, are a substantial part of it.

In biology, advances are in various topics such as genetic improvement, the study of biodiversity at a molecular scale, bio-inputs, a better understanding of microbiology both in crops and especially in soils or animal organisms. In each of them the progress is remarkable.

Except for a few botanical experts, today it is impossible to recognize the wild ancestor of corn since it does not resemble the one we grow at all, there are no orange carrots since they are white in the wild, or there are no pink grapefruits.

All the plants we grow are different from their wild ancestors since man has modified and selected them both in morphology and in their properties over more than ten thousand years according to their needs. By various technologies such as transgenesis or gene editing, these processes have been accelerated aided by information technology.

These unprecedented processes in modern agriculture have enormous economic benefits for the country.s, in a study carried out in 2016 by Dr. Eduardo Trigo it was concluded that this process of incorporation of new technologies has a great impact on Argentine agriculture and the national economy with total benefits generated by GMO crops in more than 126 billion of dollars in the first 20 years since its introduction in the Argentine market, although we can say that the vast majority was captured by the national treasury.

Another example are bio-inputs that are biological products produced by microorganisms, macro-organisms, plant extracts or bioactive compounds derived from them, which are being used for agricultural, food, agro-industrial and even agro-energy and bioremediation production. They are biofertilizers; biopesticides, pest, disease and weed biocontrollers; and biostimulants. They do not leave toxic residues in the environment and have great potential to increase the sustainability of production, helping to mitigate global climate change.

Precision Agriculture unifies mechanical and computer technologies using satellites, sensors, images and geographic data, planting monitors, yield monitors, variable dosage equipment, satellite flaggers and automatic pilots. Being able to determine the variations of the soil and the crops.

With it you can make decisions that make the use of inputs more efficient, generating a smaller environmental footprint, being able to even predict the yield of the harvest. Harvesters that make yield maps in real time allow, based on these, to modify the sowing density and / or fertilization of the following year, using machinery that reads these maps, regulating their operation. At the beginning they were imported machinery, today Argentine professionals are pioneers in the production of precision agricultural machinery and tools.

The combination of expert photosynthesis management with these new technologies generates data and information allow the producer to make better decisions and something fundamental: the care of resources and the environment, using less agrochemicals, water or energy for each unit produced. So much so that we have the lowest carbon and water footprints compared to our competitors.

Argentina is more limited by supply than by international demand, our Live Cow can continue to grow rapidly by combining genes, sensors, computer programs, satellites, mechanics, with business knowledge and a strong public-private interaction that is friendly with the environment.

It is only waiting for the great political majorities to put down prejudices and failed policies and gin the conditions to intensely promote investment that promote economies that generate powerful economic-social development.