'Christ and the Centurion', a work by Francisco Caro belonging to the Prado Museum and painted in the second third of the 17th century, is one of the representations of this well-known episode of the Gospel that continues to be the subject of debate. National Prado Museum

Theological disputes, for centuries, have often had as their objective a word, a nuance, a philological doubt that, amplified by the religious perspective, can acquire extraordinary dimensions. One of the most recurrent refers to an episode in the life of Jesus narrated in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke. It is a well-known story: in the translation that is usually used, when Jesus is in Capernaum he receives a request from a Roman centurion who asks him to perform a miracle to heal his “servant”, who is seriously ill. When Jesus goes to his house, the centurion comes out to him and tells him that it is not necessary for him to enter his home, considered impure, but that he knows that only with his word will he be able to work. miracle. Indeed, when the centurion returns to his residence, he finds the sick man instantly cured. It is an episode so popular that, in the Catholic celebration of the Eucharist, millions of faithful recite a variation of his words before communion: “I am not worthy of you entering my house, but one word from you will be enough to heal me.” The story, told in similar terms by Matthew and Luke, offers multiple interpretations. In general, in addition to verifying the miraculous capacity of Jesus, it is usually used as an image to illustrate the strength of faith, capable of wishing that the miracle of healing be carried out at a distance, only with words. That is what leads Jesus to say “Not even in Israel have I found such great faith,” which are the words with which the episode concludes.

So far, the most extended version. However, for years now and then a controversy has arisen between different sectors of the Church at the expense of a philological disquisition. Was the sick man truly a “servant” of the centurion? Several theologians and biblical experts have warned that the Greek term that appears in Matthew's text to designate it, countrydoes not simply refer to a servant in the military language of the time –doulos, the term used by Lucas–, but to one who establishes an emotional and sexual relationship with his master. A lover or a homosexual couple, although not on equal terms, given the social difference between one and the other. If so, this story would be the only direct allusion to the phenomenon of homosexuality in the Gospel, even though most translations have omitted this interpretation to opt for “son” (which is doubtful, since the centurions were prohibited from having offspring). and family) or by simply “servant” (but “very dear to this one”, according to Luke's words that suggest a relationship beyond servitude).

The relationship between the centurion and his servant does not come from an eccentric interpretation, but rather a widespread one. It is normal to find it in books and articles that address Catholicism from the LGTBI perspective. There is even an Argentine LGTBI Catholic association whose name, The Centurion, refers to this reading. This year, its reach has crossed the boundaries of these circles. The book Gospel 2023, The guide to biblical readings according to the liturgical calendar published annually by the San Pablo publishing house, one of the most veteran and respected in the Catholic publishing scene, includes this interpretation in the comments that accompany this fragment, which is the reading of the Gospel of the first Monday of Advent. The person responsible for the comments, the Spanish framework, have clearly spoken out in favor of the integration of the LGTBI community in the Church. His interpretation of Matthew's verses aligns with this idea. According to the commentary he has written, the centurion is “a hard man, a professional in war, a wounded man, because his servant/lover is sick; a man hated by many Jewish nationalists and despised by other more legalistic ones, due to his possible homosexual behavior. To come as he comes, he has had to 'overcome' (abandon) his military pride and his presumed sexual humiliation, begging Jesus to help him.” If in other cases, Pikaza says, Jesus dares to break the invisible border that prevented him from approaching the lepers, “here he attends to the pain of the soldier of 'irregular' behavior, showing himself willing to enter his barracks house, even if it is impure He does not demonize him, nor expel him, but heals him so that he can heal his servant/lover.”

The 2023 liturgical guide was not the first time that Pikaza approached this episode. In an article published in 2015 on his blog on the specialized portal Digital Religion, carefully analyzed the implications of this fragment, an old controversy that, despite everything, continues to be an open wound in certain sectors of the Church. On December 18, the Pope made an unprecedented decision by authorizing blessings for homosexual couples that, although they are far from being equated with marriage – and in this the Vatican is restrictive –, they do show an evolution and an openness compared to the previous position. official of the Church, who maintained that he could not “bless sin.” However, weeks before the announcement, after the inclusion of Pikaza's comment in the reading guide was made public, certain circles called on social networks to boycott the publishing house San Pablo y Paulinas for allowing room for what they consider heretical interpretations (of “tremendous heresy” classifies it as one of the most combative) of the New Testament. The response from Pikaza's environment has come in the form of an article that defends the academic and intellectual work of the theologian against the arguments of his detractors, and denounces the campaign launched by conservative media.

The mysterious centurion, a figure whose name we do not even know with certainty, once again brings to the table a live debate that has yet to be resolved. They might seem like Byzantine discussions, but they are part of the phenomenon that Frédéric Martel described in his influential research Sodom, and according to which all allusions to homosexuality are fiercely attacked within the Catholic Church in an attempt to deny and hide the secular presence of homosexuality in its own power structures. However, in recent years different voices, especially in the Anglo-Saxon sphere, have claimed the need to build bridges between the Catholic Church and the LGTBI community. In his 2015 article, Pikaza cited theologians such as Halvor Moxnes and John Boswell, who he investigated in two influential books in the 1990s (Similarity Weddings and Christianity, social tolerance and homosexuality) the acceptance of homosexual relationships and unions in the early Christian church, before the 14th century. In our times, the theologian James Alison, author of the fundamental A faith beyond resentment (2003, translated into Spanish by Herder publishing house) has defended the possibility of reading the Bible in a gay light and recalled a detail that is often forgotten: that what does not appear in the Gospels is a direct condemnation of Jesus towards LGTBI people. , which have been the subject of persecution, punishment and mistreatment by the Church for centuries.

Another supporter of openness is the American Jesuit James Martin, close to Pope Francis, and whose essay on the subject, Build a bridge. How the Catholic Church and the LGTBI community can establish a relationship of respect, compassion and sensitivity It has become a small bestseller. Published in Harper Collins in 2018, its translation into Spanish, by the publishing house Messenger, is now in its third edition. In this book, curiously, the centurion appears, but not as a homosexual, but as a symbol and almost parable. “I have heard that interpretation, and it is very interesting that the centurion, at least in Matthew, does not use the word doulos, which is almost always used in the Gospels to define a 'servant' or 'slave,' Martin explains to ICON. “As Xabier Pikaza points out, the term used is country, which means boy or young man. Of course, the centurion must have felt great affection for his servant; otherwise he would not have bothered Jesus to heal him. But were they two lovers? Is that why the centurion says that he is not 'worthy' of Jesus entering his house, as has been suggested? “I am no Greek expert, but most New Testament scholars say this interpretation is unproven.” Despite his reluctance to accept this reading, Martin, head of the Catholic LGTBI portal Outreach, suggests a close interpretation. “But even though country meant only 'servant', this story shows Jesus addressing someone completely outside the Jewish environment. In other words, the centurion was probably not a monotheist and certainly not a Jew. But instead of expelling him by calling him 'pagan' or 'sinner', Jesus treats him with great respect, praises his faith and gives him a great gift. It is an early example of how Jesus treats marginalized people and therefore, whatever it means countrydemonstrates how we should treat everyone we consider as 'the other', including LGTBI people.”

The Church's gesture of openness to LGTBI couples suggests that part of the Vatican thinks like Martin. In a Church plagued by internal struggles and conflicting theological currents, cornered by the scandal of sexual abuse and by its own contradictions, something as simple as a story repeated a thousand times can spark an entire media storm. The unnamed centurion – although there are those who name him Gaius, from another source – who came to Jesus to heal the man he loved (his servant, his lover or his partner) has been there from the beginning, in a Gospel where what There is no explicit condemnation by Jesus of sexual diversity. Something that, for centuries, a good part of the Church has taken for granted.

