The Centroamérica Cuenta festival attends International Book Day with a collective reading by Rubén Darío. The tribute has been carried out by 19 authors from Europe, the United States and Latin America, such as Santiago Muñoz Machado, Sergio Ramírez, Elena Poniatowska, Pablo Milanés, Raúl Zurita and Isabel Allende. With the reading of Autumn song in spring, One of the most famous poems by the Nicaraguan author, the festival commemorates “the diversity of voices that come together to celebrate the vitality and beauty of our great language.”

The Centroamérica Cuenta Festival emerged in Nicaragua in 2013 as an initiative of the writers Sergio Ramírez (2017 Cervantes Prize) and Ulises Juárez Polanco (1984-2017). In its six editions it has convened more than 600 participants from Latin America, Spain, the United States, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. The event, one of the most important in Latin America, celebrates diversity by spreading the narrative of the region.

Authors such as Luis García Montero (Spain), Susana Baca (Peru), Héctor Abad Faciolince (Colombia), Rosa Montero (Spain), Carmen Aristegui (Mexico), Pablo Simonetti (Chile), Sandra have also participated in this tribute to Rubén Darío. Cisneros (United States), Leonardo Padura (Cuba), Carlos Vives (Colombia), Nélida Piñón (Brazil), Joaquín Sabina (Spain) and Piedad Bonnett (Colombia).

