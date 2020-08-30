Valencia has started the preseason in a remarkable way with two wins and a draw, but above all leaving the feeling that the team is assuming the message very well proposed by Javi Gracia, serious behind and brave in attack. The lone goal that the squad has conceded in three games does not prevent the coach and the directive continue with the intention of signing a central, however the team today has four defenders.

Because leaving aside Gabriel Paulista, fixed in the rear and who is still trying to renew, the situation with Eliaquim Mangala, Mouctar Diakhaby and Hugo Guillamón They do not lead to think that any of them have in their mind to leave the entity and neither that the club itself wants to ‘give them a door’, unless a succulent offer arrived, -in the case of the French-, as with almost the entire staff.

Mangala Not only has Javi Gracia liked, but he won the dome che in the meetings after the stoppage due to the coronavirus, in which he enjoyed more prominence. From the highest spheres they consider that with the continuity that Celades did not give him, he can give an appropriate performance as central rotation and so the footballer already knows since before the season ended past, aware that enter the club plans. For its part, Grace is satisfied with her performance and his seniority can be key in a team in which young blood will predominate, in fact another element that was valued in a very positive way to convey to the footballer that he was counted on is that when he did not play last year he always he maintained a very professional attitude.

The other French defender, Diakhaby, he does not have in his mind today to leave the club. The footballer considers that, despite his mistakes at the end of last year, your performance can continue to improve and with Grace’s style he can recover the version that Marcelino got from him. The truth is hardly an offer arrives that is in line with what the club expects for a footballer who may have a high market value in the future, since he is only 23 years old and has the possibility of projection, so that unless a generous offer arrives neither the club nor the footballer have in mind to separate.

Finally, the future of Hugo Guillamón seems to be in their hands. Its renewal is until today the great positive news of the summer at the club, Grace is happy with his level and this has been transmitted to him, and he opposes to win a place in the starting position. At his age and with his projection need to play matches it is a reality for the footballer. Therefore variables such as the role I occupy, if you sign up to a new central or not -from the club they continue combing the market-, and your own will can be key to determining his future, although he today just think about Valencia where whenever he has played he has performed in a solvent way, proof of this is the end of the season that took place.

At this point, if Anil Murthy and Corona finally manage to sign one more defender, Gracia would be in the position of having five defenders for two positions contesting only one competition. The market, which lasts until October 5It will be long but the truth is that if the club signs one more defender and Gabriel renews, either he will be left with five defenses, or one of them will have to leave: Or whoever told him that they counted on him in the month of July, or the one who intends to stay and there are expectations of make a profit in the future, or the big bet of the summer that when he plays he always complies.