The Central Region Police Department has activated the field examination service for obtaining a driver’s license, in cooperation with the strategic partner, the Sharjah Driving Institute, to be added to its range of distinguished services spread in all regions and cities of the emirate, with the aim of enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided.

Acting Director of the Central Region Police Department, Colonel Hamad Al Riyami, said that the Sharjah Police General Command is keen to provide high-quality and distinguished services that achieve customer confidence and satisfaction, noting that the Drivers Examination Branch completed 1,130 transactions to issue a new driver’s license, since last March to mid-June. He explained that the branch receives customers all days of the week, except for Friday and Saturday, during official working hours.

He added that the branch provides several services to those wishing to obtain a driver’s licence, which is the completion of transactions related to obtaining driving licenses, including opening a training file, technical examination for obtaining driving licenses, renewal, and other drivers’ licensing transactions, and it includes a number of lecture halls and theoretical tests. For drivers, for men and women, separately.

He stressed the importance of using smart traffic services by renewing a driver’s license, issuing a replacement for a lost license, issuing a damaged license, and other traffic services, without individuals going to service centers to save effort and time, through the Ministry of Interior’s smartphone application (UAE-MOI). Or via the Sharjah Police app, or the website (www.shjpolice.gov.ae).



