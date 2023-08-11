Club Deportivo Guadalajara has been a team of contrasts in this second half of the year, while in Liga MX in the 2023 Apertura it has been the best club in all of Mexican soccer by leading Undefeated after three dates, in the League Cup 2023 It was one of the great failures and disappointments of Mexican soccer.
As shown by the trainer Veljko Paunovic since he took the reins of the Guadalajara team, the defender Jesus Orozco Chiquete He seems to have secured his place in the starting eleven, since he has been the most constant element in said field position.
However, the Serbian has not found the duo of defenders to be constant, since at chiquete He can enable him in the rear through the center or, failing that, as a left back, for which reason the rest of the central defenders have not been able to demonstrate the regularity to consider themselves fully undisputed in the starting eleven.
In this way, these are the players that the coaching staff can contemplate for the central defense.
He ‘tiba‘He has been a trusted player for the coach, however, he has made several mistakes that have caused expulsions and even goals against, for which he is a constant target of criticism from fans on social networks, which can cause the coach decides to give other players a chance.
He ‘Chicken‘He won the affection of the fans for the spectacular closing of the tournament in Clausura 2023 where he was also able to renew his contract with the institution, however, this new semester has not started with the same level and has caused penalties for the equipment.
The veteran already has several semesters where he has been little required, while with pauno He has hardly been considered, so being in the final stretch of his contract, it seems that he is living the last semester as a rojiblanco, but perhaps he can have one last chance during the rest of the tournament.
The youth squad has been recognized by the Serbian, to the point of making his debut at the 2023 Apertura and having him on the radar since the end of the previous semester, so he could be the surprise of the squad later if he decides to give him more continuity and give him confidence .
