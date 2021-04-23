The United Nations and the NGOs never tire of repeating it: the Central Mediterranean is the most dangerous migratory route in the world. So far this year, at least 489 people have died trying to reach Europe, including 130 from the last shipwreck. This is a low estimate, as the real figure could be much higher as an undetermined number of vessels disappear in the Sicilian Channel without leaving a trace. They are dying at sea without our knowing it. We must appeal to our conscience so that European countries patrol the Mediterranean more effectively, “demands Flavio Di Giacomo, spokesman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), recalling that there is currently a ship with about 40 people on board at the moment. that he has lost track after setting sail this week from Libya bound for European shores.

IOM uses statistics to dismantle the false belief that the presence of humanitarian organization vessels in the Central Mediterranean encourages migrants to take to the sea, supposedly waiting to be rescued. “The data show that these people also leave when the NGO boats are not there, whose work is now being made difficult for bureaucratic or organizational reasons”, laments Di Giacomo. In his opinion, the current situation in the Central Mediterranean is “unacceptable”, since European countries should have the will and sufficient capacity to intervene quickly at sea and thus prevent deaths such as those of the last shipwreck.

“Those ships only take a few minutes to sink. They are tragedies that leave a bitter taste because we have not done everything possible to save these people, “recalls the IOM spokesman. “European authorities are bouncing responsibility from each other, leading to more shipwrecks. And as the United Nations we have been warning for some time that immigrants cannot be brought to Libya, because it is not a safe harbor.

Dead or missing



Since 2014, more than 23,000 people have died or disappeared when trying to reach Europe by sea, most of them in the Sicilian Channel (almost 17,800), followed by the western Mediterranean route to Spain (2,300) and the Aegean route. (1,700). There were 1,455 immigrants who lost their lives crossing the Atlantic to the Canaries in the same period.

IOM statistics also show that the usual expression of ‘migratory wave’ does not correspond to the reality of today. «It is a narrative that has been imposed but that is not true. It is a humanitarian problem, not a numerical one ”, warns Di Giacomo. It is enough to think that, in 2020, there were 34,000 immigrants arriving in Italy by sea, five times less than the 180,000 registered in 2016. In Spain, the most recent peak was reached in 2018 with 58,525, a figure that fell to 40,000 last year. last year, including the Atlantic route. In Greece, the more than 850,000 refugees and immigrants who crossed the Aegean in 2015 are far behind, as in 2020 there were 9,200.