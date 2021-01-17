Liverpool at home drew with Manchester United in the match of the 19th round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Sunday, January 17, and ended with a score of 0: 0. Both teams had good opportunities to excel, but no one managed to score.

Manchester United scored 37 points and remained the leader of the championship. Liverpool’s assets are three points less, the club is in third position.

Liverpool will host Burnley on 21 January in the next round. Manchester United will play Fulham on the road the day before.