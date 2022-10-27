The Central Grievance Committee for Dubai Government Employees won the Gulf Summit Award for Human Resources in the category “Crisis Communication Management” in the government sector, which is organized annually in appreciation of the contributions and achievements of government, business organizations and individuals in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. On this occasion, His Excellency Khalfan Ahmed Hareb, Chairman of the Committee By saying: We are pleased with this honor, which came as a result of the great effort made by the members and the administrative body of the Committee to work and communicate with government employees and the competent authorities during crises, by achieving the principle of the Committee based on adjudication of grievances submitted to it by harnessing the available means and capabilities to communicate with all relevant parties. In order to achieve the government’s objectives in advancing the government’s administrative work without stopping under various circumstances, continuing the process of excellence and maintaining the quality of government work with the aim of achieving permanent leadership.