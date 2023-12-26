In three months the drought wells could be back in operation in the Segura basin if it does not rain and the reserves continue to decline in the reservoirs. After a long process, the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) has begun to receive approval from the central government to activate the strategic battery of surveys that is deployed throughout the district. The extraction of subsoil water would alleviate the worst hydrological scenario in which the Spanish southeast could find itself at the beginning of 2024: the declaration of prolonged drought in the Segura.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition has begun to give its consent to the use of these wells, formulating a favorable environmental impact statement. The first, the only one that has so far been published in the Official State Gazette, is that of the Calasparra Syncline, the most famous borehole in the basin, located between Cieza and Calasparra, and which would extract 31.88 cubic hectometers per year. year through nine boreholes that pour water into the Segura around the Almadenes Canyon. CHS sources emphasize that the use of other well batteries has already been approved.

The basin currently stores 217 hm3, that is, it is at 19% of its total storage capacity. The figure has only worsened in recent months and measures have already had to be taken, such as cutting up to 25% in discharges destined for traditional and non-traditional irrigation in the basin. The CHS forecast is that Segura will reach the drought emergency level at the end of the first quarter of 2024, at which time a first series of surveys would be activated, according to CHS sources.

At this point, the Special Drought Plan contemplates gradual measures that would allow the Taibilla Canals Association and the irrigation areas of the basin to be supplied with water from seven aquifers through ten borehole batteries. As the supply to the population is, for the moment, guaranteed with resources from the public entity's desalination plants, it is expected that the first surveys to be launched will be those intended for irrigators, such as the Calasparra Syncline, the the middle and lower plains of Segura or Campo de Cartagena. In total, the CHS can extract around 120 hectometers per year as a limit, but having to reach this figure will be avoided as much as possible so as not to overexploit the aquifers.

The Confederation could pump up to 120 hm3 per year through the battery of boreholes distributed throughout the basin

Prepared facilities



The CHS has the drilling battery facilities ready to put them into operation if necessary. The only missing piece is the electrical installation that powers the water pumping, since the aim is to prevent theft of cables in these infrastructures. Before starting the extractions, the Ministry has asked the CHS, as is the case of the Calasparra Syncline, for experimental tests to first check whether the exploitation of the wells could affect other natural water springs that are nearby.

In recent months, the regional government, irrigation communities and different agricultural organizations have demanded the preparation, as soon as possible, and the activation of the wells due to the scarcity of resources in the basin. The distribution of water for agricultural plots has been cut in some areas of the basin and even some irrigators already have serious problems in complying with the usual growing cycles in the middle of the winter fruit and vegetable campaign.

The arrival of an emergency level due to scarcity of resources in the basin could lead to a cut of up to 50% in the allocations for irrigation production, in addition to paralyzing water for urban gardens, the cessation of cleaning with a hose the streets or prohibit the filling of swimming pools, as is already happening in other hydrographic basins in Spain, such as Catalonia or Andalusia.

At the beginning of the year, it is expected that the scarcity of resources in the demarcation will force the adoption of new measures

One step away from the emergency



January can bring the emergency level to the basin in the resource scarcity index that evaluates the water stored in the Segura district. If this situation continues for two months, March would be the month to increase restrictions. The Commonwealth has assured water supply to the municipalities it supplies in Murcia, Albacete and Alicante.

“Things are not going well from the point of view of resources,” said Mario Urrea, president of the CHS, during the last Governing Board of the basin organization. He does not foresee applying new cuts during the next two months, but facing the spring campaign, the field may encounter more restrictions.