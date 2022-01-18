EP Madrid Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 17:17



The Council of Ministers approved this Wednesday a Royal Decree aimed at reducing pollution by nitrates and to reinforce the protection of the most vulnerable bodies of water, for which it will have more ambitious criteria to identify the waters affected by nitrates and establishes more demanding thresholds for designation as vulnerable areas.

With the new Royal Decree, provided for in the Government’s Regulatory Plan for 2022, the surface of protected areas will increase by 50%, which will mean more rigorous action programs and will include limitations on the use of fertilizers. Thus, the transposition into Spanish legislation of the European Directive against pollution produced by nitrates of agricultural origin, initially approved more than 25 years ago, is updated.

The Royal Decree, proposed by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA) is, according to the Government, a key standard to reduce this type of pollution in the masses of water and to achieve the environmental objectives indicated by national legislation, set through basin plans, and the European Union.

Specifically, it establishes criteria to designate as vulnerable areas the surfaces whose drainage gives rise to contamination by nitrates and to put into operation action programs coordinated with agricultural activities.

The Government indicates that the high content of nitrates in rivers and aquifers is one of the main problems in water bodies throughout the country. Specifically, it affects 22% of surface water bodies and 23% of groundwater bodies in Spain. Thus, the use of fertilizers will have to be reduced by 20%. To this end, European strategies propose the development of an action plan for nutrient management, which is particularly relevant in the case of Spain.

The update of the Royal Decree establishes “more ambitious” criteria than the current ones to better identify the waters affected by nitrates and determines more demanding thresholds for the declaration of affected waters and, consequently, for the designation of vulnerable areas. For this reason, agricultural, urban and other pressures that may be considered significant will also be studied, as well as the impacts recorded on the waters.

With the new norm, the surface of protected areas, which have been identified as vulnerable to this type of contamination, will be increased to 50%. More demanding action programs will be developed on them, including specific limitations on fertilization linked to those regulated in hydrological planning.

The regulation also significantly increases the density of control stations and increases the number and frequency of water sampling to analyze its nitrogen content and other associated pollutants.

It also establishes additional measures and reinforced actions to reverse the existing contamination and assumes the commitment to publish the information so that ranchers and farmers can use it in order to adjust their fertilization guidelines. In this way, the preparation of a four-year report is required that analyzes the effectiveness of the measures contemplated, which will in turn be sent to the European Commission.

The water authorities and the agricultural authorities, both within the scope of the General State Administration and that of the autonomous communities, will be responsible for its compliance, the latter being the ones who hold the specific competences in agriculture, livestock and management in the protection of the environment. in the territory.