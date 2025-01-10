The central government and the Canary Islands give themselves 10 days to close an extraordinary distribution of migrant minors

Ten days. This is the deadline that the Canary Islands and the State have given themselves to close the extraordinary and punctual distribution of migrant minors. This was agreed upon by the president of the regional government, Fernando Clavijo, and the minister of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres, during the meeting they held in Madrid early in the morning. The Canary Islands leader has stated that he does not renounce the reform of the Immigration Law and the mandatory distribution between the autonomous communities because “voluntariness does not work.”

The Canary Islands have proposed a decree-law through which some 4,000 children and adolescents could leave the islands for the Peninsula and another 400 minors from Ceuta. Currently, the Archipelago protects 5,812 minors without family references in a network of 86 centers. In some of these facilities, up to 300 young people live together in conditions that do not guarantee their fundamental rights.

The regional government’s proposal proposes an extraordinary distribution among all regions taking into account the criteria of total population, foster population (average number of fostered minors per 100,000 inhabitants in the last six months), GDP per capita, unemployment and solidarity. (number of minors taken in in recent years).





Fernando Clavijo recalled after the meeting that solidarity has not worked and that the communities have not even welcomed the minors that they promise to receive at the Sectoral Conferences on Children. ”I don’t think it’s fair for the Canary Islands and these boys and girls to put up with this political nonsense,” said the leader of the Canary Coalition.

Asked if he believes that the Popular Party will support this new measure, Clavijo responded that “after so much time, being optimistic is increasingly difficult.” ”I wish the PP would support it. Why do I want it? Because it is a party that wants to govern Spain, and if it governs, this situation will continue to be on the table. “No one can be against alleviating an emergency situation,” he added.

Regarding possible support from Junts, Minister Torres explained that the Government is negotiating with the party the modification of article 35: ”We are going to continue doing it, when I use the gerund it is that we do not have an agreement, but we are going to continue working.”

In relation to the position of Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party, the Minister of Territorial Policy considers that “saving the budgets with Vox has weighed more” than reaching a structural response from which other territories governed by the PP could benefit in the future: “They are in a position that is, I think, short-sighted, short-sighted and short-sighted.”





In the coming weeks, as Minister Ángel Víctor Torres has assured, the Minister of Youth and Children, Sira Rego, will convene a Sectoral Conference on Children and Adolescents. At this meeting, the minister will convey to the regional representatives the latest proposal from the Government of the Canary Islands and the modification of the Immigration Law will once again be put on the table. This alternative “continues to be the priority for the Government of Spain,” said Torres.

Legal nuances

As Clavijo has pointed out, the Government of Spain has found some legal nuances to the proposal. In these ten days, the legal services of the Canary Islands and the State will work to achieve a closed text. To this end, the Canarian president has proposed having the public universities of the islands to prepare reports and proposals.

Regarding the legal nuances that have been discussed, he explained that they are related to a possible invasion of the powers of the autonomous communities since the Canarian initiative – which has the support of the Basque Country and Ceuta – involves the transfer of guardianship of minors one community to another.