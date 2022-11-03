The former president Catalan Carles Puigdemont, who has fled from Spain since November 2017, has not acquired full status as a deputy of the European Parliament —although he was elected in the 2019 elections— because he neither swore nor promised to abide by the Constitution before the Central Electoral Board (JEC). This has been resolved by the electoral body in a written response to the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who had addressed a query to the JEC to ask why it had not accredited Puigdemont and three other independence candidates as elected deputies: Clara Ponsatí and Toni Comín, both from Junts, and Jordi Salvadó, whom ERC appointed as a substitute for Oriol Junqueras.

The JEC emphasizes that this “omission” (not abiding by or swearing to the Constitution) can be resolved by the four “at any time, by going to meet the same requirement that the other 55 elected deputies” have formalized in the elections to the European Parliament in May 2019. The JEC recalls that Puigdemont, Comín and Ponsatí challenged their first decision not to grant them the credential and that the Supreme Court “has confirmed” the resolution “and has reiterated the validity” of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime (LOREG).

Carles Puigdemont and the two advisers from his Government who have accompanied him since the first day of his escape, Clara Ponsatí and Toni Comín, are claimed by the Spanish justice for their alleged relationship with crimes of sedition, disobedience and embezzlement, derived from their participation in the organization of the illegal referendum on 1-O and the subsequent declaration of independence. Jordi Solé has no pending cases, but he did not go through Madrid to collect the minutes from him either. Puigdemont has described the JEC’s allegation as “trumpism”.

Last May, the European Parliament refused to validate the documentation of Puigdemont, Ponsatí, Solé and Comín to achieve their definitive accreditation as MEPs precisely because none of the four pro-independence politicians had gone through the process of swearing in or abiding by the Spanish Constitution, although they did not lose the minutes for the moment, as explained then by the president of the Legal Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, the MEP from Ciudadanos Adrián Vázquez. That decision depended on the Central Electoral Board, the highest Spanish electoral authority, clarifying the situation of these parliamentarians.

In its letter, the Electoral Board now recalls that the European Parliament recognized on January 20, 2020 the status of MEP to Puigdemont (and the other three politicians affected in this case), after having been denied it by the previous president of the Chamber, and that to adopt that decision it did not consult the JEC “at any time”. That recognition, according to the Central Electoral Board, was adopted against the criteria established by the Spanish body and later confirmed by the Supreme Court. In addition, it points out that two resolutions in this regard of the Court of Justice of the European Union, in December 2019 and in July of this year, do not deny the Member States that they can demand “formal obligations” from the elected candidates so that they acquire effectively the condition of MEPs.

The president of the Legal Affairs Commission of the European Parliament and MEP of Cs has indicated this Thursday that the response of the JEC confirms that Puigdemont, Comín and Ponsatí “have not complied with the legal procedure to be MEPs”, as they have done “all the other” deputies, and has pointed to the presidency of the European Parliament: “President Metsola has in her hands to withdraw the prerogatives attached to the MEP act, following the instructions of the JEC”, reports Silvia Ayuso. The Metsola office has not commented at the moment, as it has not yet received the official notification from the Spanish body.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The question of the validity of the deputy act of Puigdemont and the rest of the fugitive politicians runs parallel to another equally or more relevant one: the CJEU has yet to resolve whether to definitively withdraw or return to the former president parliamentary immunity, which will be key to the judicial conflict between Spain and Belgium over the surrender of the fled former president. In May, the CJEU decided to return, only in a precautionary manner and while it reached a definitive conclusion, Puigdemont’s immunity because it understood that, if he returned to Spain to collect his record, there was “a high probability” that he would be arrested before the underlying issue was resolved. Also “at first glance”, the sentence indicated that the legal commission of the European Parliament, where the process to withdraw immunity was held, chaired by the Citizens deputy, could manifest a taking of sides or a “personal prejudice” unfavorable to Puigdemont and the rest of the pro-independence deputies.