The Central Electoral Board has given the vice president of the Parliament, Alba Vegés, (ERC) five days to inform it about the steps it has taken to withdraw the seat from the suspended president of the chamber, Laura Borràs. The electoral body decided on May 4 to strip her of her minutes and now she has responded to a request from Citizens who informed her a day later that the Table had not yet proceeded to withdraw her seat. The orange group also demanded that all the members of the Bureau be sanctioned for ignoring their criteria and asked that they be given 24 hours to report. Borràs was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for having committed the crimes of prevarication and falsehood to benefit a friend in the award of contracts.

The request for information from the Electoral Board is the step prior to a formal requirement for Borràs to be stripped of the record. The Parliament presented an appeal before the Supreme Court on the 5th requesting precautionary measures to render the withdrawal of the seat ineffective, alleging among other reasons that politics already has its rights and duties suspended. The Supreme Court has already rejected the request of the lawyers of the Junts leader to apply the very precautionary measures to suspend the request of the JEC. Vergés has until the middle of next week to respond, coinciding with the electoral campaign.

On May 4, the JEC dispossessed Borràs of his seat and issued the credentials of the next deputy on the JxCat list for Barcelona, ​​Antoni Castellà. That same day, the chamber approved filing a contentious-administrative appeal before the Supreme Court in defense of the act of the suspended president and the institution’s regulations that stipulate that a parliamentarian can only lose the seat when the sentence is final. The LOREG, however, establishes that an elected official can lose the act even if the sentence is appealable.

All the groups in Parliament, except Junts, have called on Borràs to withdraw from the institution and facilitate the appointment of a new president for the dignity of the institution. PSC and the commons maintain that it is a responsibility of both Junts and ERC and also of the CUP, which with its abstention made it easier for Borràs to reach the presidency. The Board of the Chamber is considering that an extraordinary plenary session can be held on Tuesday, May 30, two days after election day, to appoint a new president of Parliament.