The Central Electoral Board (JEC) has decided to impose two fines on the acting minister spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, for “electoralism” in separate interventions made at the Palacio de la Moncloa after the Council of Ministers during the run-up to the municipal and regional elections last May 28. The amount of both fines amounts to 4,700 euros, as stated in the resolution of the two disciplinary proceedings agreed after the meeting of the body this Thursday and open to the requests of the complaints presented by the PP. After learning of the decision, Rodríguez has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court in which she alleges that in all the statements she made she “relied on freedom of expression and the citizen’s right to information.” The body has also opened a file on Vox for contracting advertising with the message “Sánchez destroys Spain”.

The JEC indicates in its resolutions that Rodríguez violated article 50.2 of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime, by making “demonstrations with evaluative and electoralist content”, taking advantage of “the public means available to him” during the press conferences he offered after the Government meetings on April 25 and May 3. According to the resolutions, with her behavior, the minister also violated the principles of “neutrality” and “equality” that “all public power must respect during the electoral process” and imposes two fines, one of 2,200 euros and another of 2,500.

In the first case, the minister responded to a question about the criticism of the PP in relation to the transfer of the remains of Primo de Rivera from the Cuelgamuros Valley a day before. In the second, she asked questions about the meeting of the president of the popular, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, with the association of prosecutors during a dinner.

Article 50.2 of the LOREG “prohibits, from the time the elections are called until they are held, any act organized or financed, directly or indirectly, by the public authorities that contains allusions to the achievements or achievements obtained by the public authorities.”

Rodríguez’s response has not been long in coming. The Minister Spokesperson has already filed an appeal before the Supreme Court this Friday. According to sources from the Ministry of Territorial Policy, his letter shows that in all the statements he made, he “relied on freedom of expression and the citizen’s right to information, recognized by the Constitution, and which is especially transcendental in the framework of an electoral process”.

The opposition has taken the opportunity to charge against the minister. The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, has requested her resignation through a message on social networks. “The JEC imposes 2 fines on the acting Government spokesperson for using her position and the press conference of the Council of Ministers for electoral purposes, repeatedly breaking the Law. Using all the resources of the State in a partisan way is not tolerable. She must resign immediately ”, she has assured.

In addition, the Electoral Board agreed this Thursday to initiate a sanction file against Vox for contracting advertising in the digital medium okdiary with the slogan “Sánchez destroys Spain” that could violate article 53 of the electoral law that prohibits electoral propaganda from the time the elections are called until the legal start of the campaign.