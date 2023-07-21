Friday, July 21, 2023, 2:23 p.m.



The deputy of Podemos and Izquierda Unida María Marín must pay the fine of 500 euros imposed by the Provincial Electoral Board for blocking the electoral debate held on regional television during the regional election campaign on May 28, which caused La7TV to suspend said debate.

As reported this Friday by the Provincial Electoral Board, the highest body of the Spanish electoral administration, the Central Electoral Board, has dismissed the appeal filed by Podemos-Izquierda Unida against the sanction and fine of 500 euros, thus confirming the agreement in this regard adopted by the Provincial Electoral Board on this case and against María Marín.

The deputy of Podemos-Izquierda Unida caused the suspension of the televised electoral debate by disobeying the order of the Provincial Board itself that urged her to abandon said debate, held on May 19, when it reached its halfway point to make way for the candidate of Más Región-Equo, Helena Vidal, with whom she had to share the time of intervention in the program. Marín refused to leave the set, so the debate could not continue and the management of 7 decided to suspend it.