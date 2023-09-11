Head of the Central Election Commission Pamfilova: there have been, are and will be attempts to discredit elections in Russia

The head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia, Ella Pamfilova, announced ongoing attempts to discredit elections in Russia. This is reported by RIA News.

“There were, are and will be active attempts to discredit the elections in all directions. We take this philosophically and calmly,” she said. Pamfilova added that the CEC will respond to such attempts with facts and real data.