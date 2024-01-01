LDPR: The Central Election Commission accepted Slutsky’s documents for registration as a candidate for the presidency of the Russian Federation

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia accepted the documents of the leader of the LDPR party Leonid Slutsky for registration for the presidential elections in 2024. This was reported by the press service of the faction in Telegram-channel.

“Today, January 1, the Central Election Commission of Russia accepted the documents of LDPR Chairman Leonid Slutsky for registration as a candidate for the post of President of Russia,” the message says.

Now the Central Election Commission has ten days to make an appropriate decision on registration.

Vladimir Putin was the first to submit documents to the CEC to participate in the elections. In addition, documents were submitted to the CEC by Leonid Slutsky, State Duma Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov (who will run in the elections from the New People party) and Moscow Region deputy Boris Nadezhdin (Civil Initiative).

In total, according to information from Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nikolai Bulavin, documents for nomination for the presidential elections in Russia have already been submitted by 8 out of 33 people who intend to participate in the presidential race. For the first time in Russian history, elections in March 2024 will be held over three days – from March 15 to 17.