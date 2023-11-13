América closed the regular season as the leader of Liga MX after 17 days. He has signed this position several weeks ago, which is why, with the goal of avoiding fatigue and preventing injuries, the team from the country’s capital led by André Jardine has opted for a rotation model in the last few games. In this way, those from Coapa have not made it completely clear what their star eleven is for the league.
More news from the MX league
Those from the country’s capital will have a break of almost three weeks due to the FIFA date and the play-off stage of national football. Thus, the coach hopes to recover as many players as possible by the end of the year to bet on their best possible alignment. Although, in a place where André does not have the slightest doubt is in central defense where, and despite the growth shown in recent weeks, Ramón Juárez will once again be sent to the bench.
Despite the fact that his future is outside the team, Saúl Treviño Nájera reports that in the view of the América coach, Sebastián Cáceres is his star center back within the squad of the team in the country’s capital. Now, the Brazilian-born strategist is only working on defining who his pair will be and the source assures that Igor Lichnovsky has all the sales in the world to be in the star defense of the eagles, leaving Juárez behind in the race, even more left behind Israel Reyes and finally Emilio Lara.
