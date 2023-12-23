Real Madrid closes the year 2023 as the leader of La Liga and passing through the group stage as first in the group, but we could still be facing a winter transfer market in which the white team decides to strengthen itself for the second half of the season. Injuries have taken their toll on Real Madrid, and in defense they are at minimum levels right now.
After Militao's injury at the beginning of the season against Athletic Club, David Alaba has also fallen due to a torn ligament. Apart from the two starting centre-backs, Carvajal and Mendy are also injured, and Ancelotti is left with no room for maneuver to be able to put together a competitive defence. Although Tchouameni can play as a center back in case of emergency, it is clear that his position is the center of the field and it will be difficult to move him from there. But what center backs could Real Madrid sign this winter?
Ancelotti seems to have made it clear that if signings arrive, he wants proven players and not experiments. Varane has been in the football elite for many years, and although he has not yet fully gelled at Manchester United, he has already shown that he can be a top quality centre-back. Real Madrid could study a loan for the Frenchman until the end of the season, also taking into account that Ten Hag has to choose between three or four more centre-backs.
The surprising Ecuadorian center back has positioned himself as one of the best center backs in the Bundesliga this season, and this always leads to rumors in the transfer market. According to reports in the Ecuadorian press, Real Madrid is monitoring his evolution in the transfer market, because his price is around 40 million euros, which makes him an affordable signing.
More news on the transfer market
As reported Ace For about a month now, Real Madrid has been keeping a close eye on the Portuguese center back since the summer. The main problem with this signing is that its clause is 60 million euros, and the white board is not sure about this operation.
At only 18 years old, he already has the greats of Europe looking to acquire his services, and it seems that Lille will have a very difficult time retaining the player. His signing would be around 45 million euros, so Real Madrid is also keeping an eye on the Frenchman.
This last option is a recommendation from Ancelotti to the white board, according to reports SPORT. Scalvini has already earned a place in the Italian team at just 20 years old, and Atalanta are clear that he is going to be a world-class center back in the coming years, which could make his signing more expensive. Atlético de Madrid already tried to transfer him in the summer, but without success.
