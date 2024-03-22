Within Cruz Azul they are already working on assembling the squad for the following season. Although the club is in the fight this semester, the reality is that even in La Noria they do not see themselves with the potential to be champions, due to how short the team led by Anselmi is. Thus, Iván Alonso already has a list of options for the summer and the priority is the signing of a Mexican defender, with Nestor Araujo at the helm.
Fernando Esquivel reports that those from the country's capital want to become stronger at the back and that is why in the local market they have alternatives to Alan Montes due to his great tournament with Necaxa, as well as Nestor Araujowho is a youth player of the team and who, except for a huge surprise, is destined to leave América in the summer because he is not trusted by André Jardine.
The idea in the machine is to close the departure of Carlos Salcedo, a player who is not to the taste of either the coach or the board, to free that gap and fill it with another Mexican player, because as we have informed you, Alonso's idea is to reinforce the team with practically only a national base. The scenario dictates that Araujo, who is an undervalued player in Coapa, looks more viable than Montes himself, since the young man has a market both in America and with Chivas, as we have previously informed you in 90min.
