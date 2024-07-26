The Central Bank raised the key rate to 18 percent amid rising inflation

Following the meeting of the board of directors on July 26, the Bank of Russia raised the key rate to 18 percent per annum. This is the first tightening of monetary policy (MP) since the beginning of 2024 after the rate was set at 16 percent in December.

19 percent per annum became the most likely rate level by the end of the year in the updated baseline forecast

At the same time, the regulator gave a moderately tough signal for the upcoming meetings. This concerns the forecast for the average rate this year, which has grown to 16.9-17.4 percent. Thus, the Central Bank does not allow for a softening of the monetary policy and is ready for growth to 20 percent. The most likely scenario is an increase in the rate to 19 percent.

The regulator now wants to return to a normal rate level no earlier than 2027. The forecast for 2025 has been worsened from 10-12 percent per annum to 14-16 percent, and for 2026 – from 6-7 percent to 10-11 percent. How said Head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation will keep the key rate high for as long as it takes to return inflation to the target.

Rising prices and overheating economy leave the Central Bank with no choice

The main reason for such a sharp change in strategy was a serious deviation from the inflation expectations presented in the first half of the year. Instead of a decrease, the regulator received a new round of price growth, so the updated forecast envisages inflation by the end of the year at 6.5-7 percent (4.3-4.8 percent back in June).

6.5-7 percent makes a forecast for inflation by the end of the year

Inflationary expectations are also growing (they influence citizens’ desire to spend money faster and serve as a pro-inflationary factor), and lending remains high. Coupled with the growing labor shortage and increased costs for companies, the situation indicates that the level of economic overheating remains.

The main risk is named as problems with foreign trade under the influence of geopolitics

The Central Bank noted that inflationary risks still prevail, mainly related to the conditions of foreign trade, including under the influence of geopolitics, the continued high inflation expectations of the population and the continued upward deviation of the Russian economy from the trajectory of balanced growth.

The issue concerns difficulties in settlements with friendly countries, which have been ongoing since the end of last year. For this reason, Russia has faced a sharp drop in imports, which in turn reduces supply while demand remains unchanged and adds inflationary pressure.

Analysts were prepared for greater strictness from the Central Bank

Most analysts were prepared for a rate hike. First of all, because following the results of the last meeting, the regulator gave the toughest signal possible, and its representatives repeatedly warned about revising the strategy. At the same time, some experts said that they would not be surprised if the Central Bank decided to raise the rate to 20 percent at this or the next meeting, which will take place on September 13.

Since Elvira Nabiullina took over as the Central Bank Chairperson, the rate has been higher only once. At the end of February 2022, after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, the regulator raised it to 20 percent per annum. The current level is the closest to the maximum of two years ago.

The day before, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, acknowledged that inflation processes in the country do exist, they lead to price increases in various segments and cause certain concerns in the government and the Central Bank. According to him, responsible persons are working on certain measures.