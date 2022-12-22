The Central Bank will sell Otkritie Bank to VTB for 340 billion rubles. This was reported on December 22 at website regulator.

“The parties agreed that the ownership of the shares of PJSC Otkritie FC Bank will pass to VTB Bank (PJSC) no later than December 31, 2022, subject to the fulfillment of obligations by VTB Bank (PJSC) to pay in full,” the statement says.

It is noted that an independent appraiser said that the market value of the shares is from 328 billion to 374 billion rubles.

The Central Bank and VTB agreed on the amount of 340 billion rubles, for which VTB will receive a 100% stake in Otkritie. At the same time, 233 billion rubles will be paid in cash, another 106 billion rubles. – federal bonds.

“Nothing will change for the clients of Otkritie FC Bank in the near future: VTB Bank (PJSC) intends to retain key products and services,” the VTB.

Otkritie Bank came under the control of the Central Bank five years ago as a result of reorganization. The regulator spent about 530 billion rubles on the financial recovery of this group, which also includes subsidiary banks and Rosgosstrakh.

The Central Bank planned to place a stake in Otkritie on the stock exchange (IPO), but at first these plans were postponed due to the pandemic, and in 2022 the bank was under Western sanctions.