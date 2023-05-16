The Central Bank is preparing a bill that will become the basis for reform in the field of protecting the rights of private investors. In particular, it involves raising the property qualification for obtaining the status of a qualified investor from 6 million to 30 million rubles. True, this figure is still being discussed, Mikhail Mamuta, head of the Service for Consumer Rights Protection and Access to Financial Services of the Central Bank, said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPBILF).

In an interview with Izvestia, he clarified that “raising the property threshold is justified in order to reduce risks for the middle class.” According to Mikhail Mamuta, the Central Bank wants to take a comprehensive approach to the reform. In particular, to significantly expand the possibilities of obtaining the status of a qualified investor based on knowledge.

“Firstly, to fully take into account economic education (now only diplomas from four universities are taken into account). Secondly, to provide for a special examination so that the procedure passes not only through formal criteria, as now defined by law, but also takes into account real knowledge and experience. If a person, regardless of their specialized education, passes it, they will be able to buy any securities available to a qualified investor, ”he said in an interview with Izvestia.

The text of the bill is not yet ready, but the Central Bank expects that it will be introduced this year, possibly even in the spring session, Mikhail Mamuta said. Implementation is scheduled for next year.

