From January 19, the Central Bank of Russia will launch a tool for providing banks with yuan for rubles

From Thursday, January 19, the Central Bank (CB) of Russia will launch a new instrument of permanent action to provide banks with yuan – swap transactions for the sale of yuan for rubles with their subsequent purchase. This is reported on site regulator.

The term of the transaction will be one day: settlements for the first part will take place on the date of its conclusion, for the second – on the next business day. The daily maximum limit for this instrument will be set at 10 billion yuan. If necessary, the regulator will adjust this limit.

When calculating the swap difference, the yuan rate will be calculated based on the Shanghai interbank rate (Overnight SHIBOR) increased by 2.5 percentage points, and the ruble interest rate will be calculated based on the key rate of the Central Bank, reduced by one percentage point.

Transactions will be concluded on the Moscow Exchange in the mode of non-address transactions on business days. As explained in the regulator, the new tool is being introduced in order to “limit the volatility of money market rates in the event of temporary imbalances.”