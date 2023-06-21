The Bank of Russia plans to increase the issuance of gold and silver investment coins this year. If in 2022 their circulation was 905 thousand units (in 2021 – almost 957 thousand), then this year it will amount to 1.45 million units, the Central Bank told Izvestia.

The regulator will issue six types of investment coins: “Golden Chervonets” and “George the Victorious” of various denominations. Credit institutions have confirmed that there is interest in this savings instrument. So, the press service of Zenit said that the greatest demand among the population is for the Golden Chervonets and George the Victorious in denominations of 50 and 100 rubles.

Uralsib reported that it has been not the first year that they have recorded a high interest in investment coins. At the same time, the Association of Banks of Russia (ADB) called the growth in the volume of investment coins issuance insufficient to saturate the market.

The depreciation of the ruble and the impossibility of opening deposits in dollars and euros makes investment gold a more attractive asset for the population, said Vladimir Chernov, an analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

As calculated by Izvestia, having studied the offers of banks, prices for investment coins start at 2.9 thousand rubles. and reach up to 194 thousand apiece.

Gold in reserve: the Central Bank will increase the issuance of investment coins by one and a half times