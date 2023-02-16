The Central Bank will extend the restriction on the withdrawal of cash currency after March 9

The restriction on cash withdrawals in Russia will be extended after March 9. This was announced by the head of the Central Bank (CB) Elvira Nabiullina, reports RIA News.

“Unfortunately, we do not currently see any opportunity to liberalize the existing currency restrictions,” she said. Nabiullina also noted that there are no grounds for increasing the limit on the transfer of currency by individuals.

In August 2022, the Central Bank extended the restrictions on the withdrawal of cash foreign currency from an account or deposit until March 9, 2023, leaving a limit of 10 thousand dollars or the same amount in euros.

It was noted that citizens of the Russian Federation can only withdraw money in foreign currency that was in the account before March 9, 2022. The remaining funds can be received in rubles at the market rate.