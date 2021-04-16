The Central Bank took away the license from another Russian bank, it became the second in the morning. We are talking about the Moscow “Interprombank”, it says on website regulator. The credit institution ranked 151st in the Russian banking system.

The Central Bank found that the bank “violated federal laws regulating banking activities, as well as regulations of the Bank of Russia, in connection with which the regulator has repeatedly applied measures against it over the past 12 months, including twice imposing restrictions on attracting depositors’ funds.”

In addition, it became clear that the credit institution underestimated the amount of reserves required for the formation of reserves for possible losses on loan and equivalent debt and made transactions with non-core assets in order to artificially raise its financial indicators.

Earlier on Friday, April 16, the Yekaterinburg bank Neiva lost its license. They revealed violations of the law in the field of combating the laundering of proceeds from crime and the financing of terrorism. Also, the Central Bank found out that “Neiva” carried out dubious transactions, selling foreign currency to individuals.