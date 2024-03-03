The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates confirmed that the announcement of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) regarding the UAE’s completion of all requirements of the action plan agreed upon with the FATF, embodies the concerted national efforts to confront money laundering and combat the financing of terrorism, and close cooperation with international partners and global institutions, with the aim of protecting… The integrity of the financial system in the UAE and the world.

The UAE is based on a clear strategy to confront money laundering and combat the financing of terrorism and the financing of illegal organizations, with cooperation and coordination between national authorities, such as law enforcement and regulatory bodies, in addition to a constructive partnership between the public and private sectors, where all effective measures and procedures are taken to enhance compliance and develop awareness. Between financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions in confronting financial crimes and reducing their risks.

The National Committee to Combat Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and the Financing of Illicit Organizations, headed by His Excellency the Governor of the Central Bank, represents the most pivotal pillars of the national system to combat money laundering and combat the financing of terrorism, as its membership includes more than (32) agencies in the country representing law enforcement and regulatory bodies. The Financial Information Unit and the judicial bodies.

The National Committee strengthened local efforts and implemented national action plans in line with international requirements and recommendations in this regard by establishing 8 specialized subcommittees that work in accordance with international best practices, adopting guidelines and policies and circulating them to relevant authorities, in addition to adopting the regulatory framework for exchanging information between the two sectors. Public and private, and enhancing coordination and close cooperation with international bodies.

The National Committee worked through projects and initiatives to protect the UAE’s financial infrastructure from the risks of financial crimes, in addition to investing in technology and artificial intelligence, to facilitate reporting suspicious transactions, quickly analyzing them, and submitting the necessary reports on transactions, including the (GoAML) and (FawriTick) platforms. .

The UAE Central Bank’s commitment to combating money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism and the financing of illegal organizations comes within the framework of its vital role in the national system by continuing to strengthen the supervisory and regulatory framework in line with international standards by focusing on issuing the necessary regulations and guidelines for compliance and guidance, and the governance of licensed financial institutions. And risk management, implementing field inspections, and applying effective administrative and financial penalties, in addition to building national capabilities, and consolidating licensed financial institutions’ understanding of risks and their compliance, in a way that enhances the UAE’s position as a global financial center.

The Central Bank carried out 181 field inspections of licensed financial institutions in the year 2023, with a plan for future expansion, and fines amounting to 113,675 million dirhams were imposed on banks, exchange companies, insurance companies and hawala brokers for non-compliance with regulatory requirements, for violations of combating money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism in the year. 2023, in addition to organizing 40 awareness sessions for the private sector, attended by more than 35,000 participants to exchange information and reduce risks.

The role of the Financial Information Unit is pivotal in representing the UAE in international forums within the framework of verifying suspicious transactions and activities, as it has achieved many achievements that have contributed to protecting the UAE and global economy from money laundering, terrorist financing, and various financial crimes. The Financial Information Unit successfully implemented more than 8,300 requests from law enforcement authorities and the Public Prosecution through the Integrated Information Management System during the years 2022-2023, and 710 technological reports were sent to the Public Prosecution, most of which included requests to search, freeze, and obtain information from counterpart global financial information units. In addition to other requests to support ongoing investigations into money laundering, the Integrated Inquiry Management System helped in exchanging and using information between the UAE Financial Information Unit, investigation authorities and reporting entities. The number of memorandums of understanding and agreements signed between the Financial Information Unit and its global counterpart units reached (68) memorandums and agreements.

The Financial Information Unit focused on investing in national cadres and artificial intelligence technologies to accelerate communication and information exchange.

His Excellency Khaled Mohammed Al-Amaa, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, Chairman of the National Committee to Combat Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and the Financing of Illegal Organizations, said: “The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announcement reflects the UAE’s completion of the required standards and recommendations, the UAE’s firm commitment to combating money laundering and the financing of illicit organizations. Terrorism, and the efforts made by various national committees, agencies and bodies to combat financial crimes, including the Central Bank and the National Committee to Combat Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and the Financing of Illicit Organizations. We emphasize the continuation of supervisory and supervisory efforts in this regard, and the strengthening of cooperation with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), in line with the UAE’s established approach to combating financial crime and illicit financial flows, with the aim of ensuring the integrity and safety of the financial system in the UAE and the world.”