The head of the Central Bank Nabiullina announced the need for privatization in Russia

Currently, Russia needs to move towards privatization, Elvira Nabiullina, chairman of the Bank of Russia, said during a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). She is quoted TASS.

“I believe that, of course, we need to privatize, and we have something to privatize,” the head of the Central Bank (CB) supported the idea. She added that the transfer of part of state property to private ownership can be done without prejudice to Russia’s strategic interests.

The main task of privatization, according to her, is the development of private business, and the issue of budget revenues in this situation is not paramount.

Head of the Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov agreed with Nabiullina. He stressed that the state has a sufficient number of assets that are used inefficiently, and their transfer to business will help accelerate economic growth and increase investment opportunities. The minister added that the country needs to move towards private investment, as only they will “pull out our economy.”

Supported the idea and assistant to the President of Russia Maxim Oreshkin. He considers the transfer of state property to business necessary when the state exits inefficient assets for its own benefit and benefit.

The initiative to restart privatization in Russia is also supported by the heads of the country’s largest banks – Andrey Kostin (VTB) and German Gref (Sberbank). The sale of a part of state-owned enterprises can help fulfill two tasks – filling the budget and restructuring the economy.