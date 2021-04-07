The Central Bank conceptually supported the idea of ​​introducing a tax deduction for Russians who independently save money for their retirement in non-state pension funds (NFP). The Central Bank believes that this stimulates the population to form long-term savings. On Wednesday, April 7, Izvestia writes about this with reference to a letter from the deputy chairman of the regulator Vladimir Chistyukhin in response to requests from specialized self-regulatory organizations (SROs).

According to the Central Bank, the initiative will contribute to “leveling the competitive environment for financial institutions of different types and increasing incentives for the formation of long-term savings.” In this regard, it can be conceptually supported, the regulator noted. If this idea is approved, Russians will be able to return up to 52 thousand rubles annually from contributions within the framework of the non-state pension program (NPO).

The press service of the Central Bank added that this issue is being discussed with market participants and interested government agencies. As a result of these discussions, specific proposals will be formulated.

Earlier, two self-regulatory pension organizations – ANPF and NAPF – proposed introducing a separate tax deduction in Russia in order to stimulate citizens to independently save for an additional pension. It is noted that the limit for calculating the amount of benefits should be increased to 400 thousand rubles. In this case, citizens will be able to return up to 52 thousand rubles every year from voluntary contributions for future retirement.