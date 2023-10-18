The Central Bank stopped issuing a new 1000 ruble banknote due to criticism of the Russian Orthodox Church design

The design of the new 1000 ruble banknote will be finalized, and its current design has been suspended. About it reported official Telegram channel of the Bank of Russia. The reason for this decision is not specified. The regulator emphasized that the banknote has not yet entered widespread circulation.

The Central Bank showed new banknotes of 5,000 and 1,000 rubles on Monday, October 16. The front side of the five-thousandth banknote depicts the “Europe-Asia” stele in Yekaterinburg, and the reverse side shows the composition “The Tale of the Urals” from Chelyabinsk.

For the second banknote, the Nikolskaya Tower of the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin on the front side and the Museum of the History of Statehood of the Tatar People and the Republic of Tatarstan in Kazan, the Syuyumbike Tower on the territory of the Kazan Kremlin, the Museum of Archeology and Ethnography in Ufa on the reverse side were chosen. It was the other side that caused the scandal.

The fact is that a Muslim crescent is installed on the Syuyumbike tower, and the museum, which was built as an Orthodox church, does not have crosses. The images on the banknote correspond to what buildings look like in the real world, but the Orthodox community initially believed that the regulator could have deliberately made a forgery.

Deputy Chairman of the Synodal Department of the Moscow Patriarchate Vakhtang Kipshidze confirmedthat the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) does not see a problem with this banknote design. After this, other commentators began to be outraged by the choice of the museum, noting that Orthodox churches could have been found in Kazan to be located next to the tower.