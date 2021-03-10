American foundations turned out to be the secret weapon of the United States against Russia. They have accumulated enough Russian public debt to bring down the ruble. This is evidenced by the “Review of Financial Markets Risks” by the Central Bank of Russia for February…

The regulator for the first time disclosed data on foreign holders of federal loan bonds (OFZ), which account for 23.3 percent of government securities. More than half of the investments, 13.8 percent, belong to funds from the USA and Great Britain.

As it turned out, the Americans hold OFZs for 944 billion rubles, the British – for 947 billion. The rest 410 billion from investors from Belgium, Singapore and several other countries. At the same time, the report indicates that the circle of large investors is very narrow. For example, in Belgium, almost all securities (98.5 percent) are held by one buyer. The largest holder from the United States owns OFZs worth 784.5 billion rubles (83.1 percent of American investments).

Related materials There is everything Russia has declared war on tax evaders. Now Russians will pay even for other people’s debts

Investors legally registered in Belgium and the UK are ultimately owned by US multinational financial holdings. As a result, the bulk of foreign investment in the Russian national debt, 2.16 trillion rubles, falls on investments of three such banking conglomerates.

The Central Bank, warning of the vulnerability of the Russian market to geopolitical factors, is referring to possible sanctions by the United States and Great Britain against the Russian government debt. After the incident with Sergei Skripal, in which Washington accuses Russia, such sanctions have already been partially introduced, but only in the placement of debt in dollars.

Thus, the incident with Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), which in the West is associated with a substance from the Novichok group, will be the second such case. Because of it, the sanctions can be extended to the Russian government debt in rubles.

The realization of such a threat will force American funds to arrange a sale of public debt, which will lead to a fall in the value of OFZs. In 2018, the outflow of 352 billion rubles from the state debt led to the fact that the ruble lost 20 percent of its value. This time, the sale could be at least seven times larger.