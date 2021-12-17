The Central Bank of Russia opposes that the country’s financial infrastructure is used for transactions with cryptocurrencies, and is able to prevent them, said the head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina. Press conference broadcast was conducted on YouTube.

“You know our attitude towards cryptocurrencies, to put it mildly, skeptical, these are big risks for retail investors due to high volatility, cryptocurrencies are often used for illegal operations, criminal in nature, are not transparent, so we cannot welcome investments in such assets”, – she explained.

On December 16, Reuters, citing sources, said that the Central Bank was thinking about introducing a ban on investments in cryptocurrency in the country. Investments in the regulator were considered risky for the financial stability of the economy due to the growing number of cryptocurrency transactions.

The agency clarifies that the Central Bank is currently negotiating with market participants and experts. If the ban is approved at the legislative level, then it will not affect the purchase of cryptocurrency, which was made earlier. Another source close to the Bank of Russia said that the current position of the regulator is “complete rejection” of all cryptocurrencies.