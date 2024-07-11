Central Bank: Suspicious calls will be taken into account before blocking transfers

The Central Bank has provided clarification on how banks will block transfers that look like attempts by fraudsters to steal money. This is reports RBC with reference to the organization.

From June 25, banks will have to block transfers if mobile operators have transmitted information about suspicious calls or SMS before making the transfer. Credit institutions will take into account information from mobile operators if such an exchange is provided for in the agreement between the operator and the bank.

According to the Central Bank representative, the frequency and duration of telephone conversations, as well as an atypical increase in the number of messages received from new recipients for a bank client, will be taken into account to assess potential fraud.

Earlier, experts said that new rules requiring banks to check money transfers and return stolen amounts will make life more difficult for fraudsters. In addition, a two-day cooling-off period is provided, during which the bank will not transfer money to a questionable account. The client will be informed about the suspicious transaction. Supporters of this measure believe that this will give the citizen time to think better of it and not confirm the transfer.