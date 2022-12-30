The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for the period from December 31 to January 9, lowering it by 1.6403 rubles to 70.34 rubles. This was reported on December 30 on site regulator.

The official euro exchange rate for this period is set at 75.6553 rubles, which is less than the previous indicator by 0.4212 rubles. The yuan exchange rate, on the contrary, was raised by 0.2357 rubles to 9.89492 rubles.

On December 29, Anatoly Aksakov, chairman of the State Duma committee on the financial market, predicted in an interview with Izvestia that the dollar exchange rate in 2023 would be about 73–77 rubles. He added that with such a course, exporters benefit and the economy develops at a good pace. At the same time, importers are not at a loss.

On December 27, Yaroslav Ostrovsky, a specialist in the strategic research department at Total Research, explained to Izvestia the benefits for the Russian economy at a rate of 70-80 rubles per dollar. According to him, the Russian Federation sells resources mainly for foreign currency, and the economy needs rubles. The weaker the ruble, the greater the amount in rubles the budget will receive when converting foreign exchange earnings.

On December 19, analysts interviewed by Izvestia came to the conclusion that the exchange rate of about 70 rubles per $1 is an equilibrium for the Russian economy – it satisfies exporters, importers, the state, and Russians.