The Central Bank of Russia hastened credit institutions to connect services to the Fast Payment System. The regulator sent the corresponding letter to banks, RBC reports with reference to this document, the authenticity of which is confirmed by the sources of the publication.

Thus, the Central Bank asked banks to speed up the connection to the payment system using QR codes, transfers from legal entities to individuals and transfers between individuals at the request of the recipient of funds. As follows from the text of the letter, most credit institutions have planned to implement these processes close to the date from which it is necessary to ensure the provision of appropriate services to clients.

“We strongly recommend to activate the above works and revise the connection time in the direction of their reduction,” the document says. In an interview with the publication, a representative of the regulator noted that systemically important credit institutions should implement the system by October 1, 2021, and banks with a universal license – by April 1, 2022.

To date, 42 banks, including nine systemically important, have introduced payments by QR codes and transfers from legal entities to individuals.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians can begin to transfer wages in a new way. The Central Bank is discussing the possibility of doing this by phone number through the fast payment system. They want to launch the pilot project already in 2022.