The Contact system stopped working after the Central Bank revoked the license from Qiwi Bank

The Bank of Russia announced the revocation of the license from Qiwi Bank for numerous violations of current legislation, including insufficient fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Over the past year, the regulator has applied restrictive measures against financial organizations five times, including twice introducing restrictions on certain transactions. However, the bank continued to carry out risky transactions and made no effort to eliminate the identified deficiencies.

The bank was accused of violating federal laws

The main complaints of the supervisory authorities are that the bank facilitated the exchange of funds between individuals and shadow businesses, including organizing transfers of funds in favor of crypto exchangers, illegal online casinos and bookmakers. As the regulator attempted to curb illegal practices, Qiwi Bank developed new ways to circumvent them.

Separately, it was established that the bank repeatedly opened a Qiwi wallet using the personal data of individuals without their knowledge, after which transactions were carried out on these accounts. The Bank of Russia reported that in a number of cases information was sent to law enforcement agencies with suspicion of committing a criminal offense.

How the decision affected Qiwi services

Shortly after the Central Bank’s announcement, the Contact payment system, operated by Qiwi Bank, stopped working. Against the backdrop of US sanctions against Unistream, the service, along with Zolotaya Korona, remained the most popular method for making cross-border transfers. Now, when trying to use it, a message appears about an unknown server error. A representative of the Central Bank said that Contact will not be able to operate after the decision on the bank. Replenishment and transfers through Qiwi wallets are also not available.

The Contact system has been operating in Russia since 1999; it joined the Qiwi group in 2015. According to the company’s own data, the service has about 500 service points in 180 countries.

The revocation of the license also disrupted payments at Metallinvestbank. Organization reportedthat customers will be temporarily unable to pay for cellular communications, Internet and other services provided through the Qiwi service in the mobile application, online banking and ATMs.

The Central Bank refused to guarantee the safety of funds on Qiwi wallets

A temporary administration has been appointed to the organization, whose functions are assigned to the state Deposit Insurance Agency. As of February 21, Qiwi Bank ranked 89th in the Russian banking system. It is a participant in the deposit insurance system, so depositors have a guarantee of a full refund, provided that the investment amount does not exceed 1.4 million rubles. Payments will begin no later than March 6. According to preliminary estimates, their total volume will be 4.6 billion rubles.

At the same time, the representative of the Central Bank refused guarantee the safety of funds in Qiwi wallets. According to him, the guarantees of the deposit insurance system do not apply to this money.

4.6 billion rubles This is how much, according to preliminary estimates, Qiwi Bank depositors will receive as a result of payments from the Deposit Insurance Agency

Experts expect a decline in the quality of services

Since Elvira Nabiullina took office, the Central Bank has been actively working to clean up the banking sector, regularly revoking licenses for various violations. However, in the last two years this practice has actually stopped. In 2022, only two organizations lost their licenses, and in 2023, none.

In the comments TASS the head of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, Anatoly Aksakov, called the incident a signal that the Central Bank is not asleep.

I was glad that there were no license revocations; for me it was a signal that the financial system was cleaned up and operating within the framework of the law, but it turned out that new challenges obviously stimulated new processes Anatoly AksakovHead of the State Duma Committee on Financial Market

Chairman of the Council of the Association of Electronic Money and Money Transfer Market Participants Viktor Dostov acknowledged the importance of Qiwi Bank for the market, emphasizing that its replacement will take a lot of time.

According to him, Qiwi is more of an infrastructure company, on whose services many other structures worked, including accepting payments, working for the self-employed, and so on.

The expert found it difficult to estimate the real size of the lost services, although he emphasized that this is a significant story for the market. In addition, Dostov called Qiwi a very high-tech company, which has quite a few analogues. He believes that their services will be functionally replaced one way or another, but doubts that they will be at the same level of technology.

Qiwi Bank confirmed the revocation of its license

Qiwi Bank released message, in which he confirmed the revocation of the license and the work of the temporary administration, and asked to wait until the situation becomes clearer. The bank also emphasized that the rest of the business of the Qiwi group of companies is operating as usual.

Three weeks ago, the new CEO of Qiwi plc (it included international assets) Alexey Mashchenkov said that Qiwi had completed a deal to sell Russian assets. The buyer was Hong Kong-based Fusion Factor Fintech Limited, owned by the group's chief executive officer Andrey Protopopov.

When trying to obtain information from the bank's central office in Moscow, it became known that the organization had moved from the address indicated on the website without informing about the new location. The office security guard told the reporter RIA Newsthat since Monday, February 19, another company has been working there.