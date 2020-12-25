By an order dated December 25, the Bank of Russia revoked the license to carry out banking operations from the Limited Liability Company Settlement non-bank credit organization Payment Standard. About this on Friday reported press service of the regulator.

It is noted that the Payment Standard NBCO registered in Novosibirsk violated the requirements of the legislation in the field of combating the legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime and the financing of terrorism.

“The activities of the NBCO“ Payment Standard ”were characterized by a high involvement in dubious transit operations, as well as dubious transactions related to cash cashing, and therefore its business model cannot be recognized as viable and competitive,” the press release said. services of the Central Bank.

In terms of assets, the credit institution ranked 395th in the banking system of the Russian Federation. She is not a member of the deposit insurance system.

On December 11, the Central Bank revoked the license of the commercial bank FinTech. As explained in the regulator, the activities of the credit institution were largely focused on conducting opaque transactions that served the organizers of illegal online gambling.