The Central Bank (CB) of Russia has decided to revoke the license from the commercial bank “Modern Business Standards” (CB “SStB”). The corresponding order was published on March 12 at website regulator.

The reason for the revocation of the license was the bank’s violation of federal laws, as well as the requirements of the legislation in the field of combating the legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime and the financing of terrorism. Over the past year, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation has repeatedly applied measures against KB “SStB”.

“The activities of Bank SStB were focused on ensuring settlements between individuals and illegal online casinos and bookmakers,” the Central Bank of the Russian Federation said in a statement.

At the moment, the temporary administration of the Bank of Russia has been appointed in CB “SStB”. It will work until the appointment of a manager or liquidator of the credit institution.

Depositors will be able to return 100% of their deposits, but no more than 1.4 million rubles.

Earlier on the same day, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation revoked the license of JSC CB ForBank, guided by the fact that ForBank had repeatedly violated federal laws that regulate banking activities, as well as regulations of the Central Bank.

In February of this year, a forecast was announced that 33 Russian credit institutions in 2021 risk losing their license. Experts linked the risks of default with the economy that has not recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the outflow of Russians’ funds from deposits.