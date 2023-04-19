For the first quarter of 2023, the Central Bank (CB) identified 1,159 subjects of illegal activity, which is 24.6% more than in the same period of 2022, Valery Lyakh, director of the Central Bank’s department for combating unfair practices, said in an interview with Izvestia.

In addition to illegal creditors, forex dealers and financial pyramids, the regulator now also takes into account illegal insurers and investment platform operators in the statistics.

“The largest growth was recorded for illegal creditors. Almost three times more of them were detected compared to the first quarter of 2022, and financial pyramids – more than just 6%, ”said Valery Lyakh.

An explosive growth was observed in terms of the migration of illegal immigrants online. So, according to the representative of the Central Bank, the share of Internet projects, that is, those creditors that provide services only online, amounted to 42.5%. And this is six times more than in the same period last year.

“At that time, 12 Internet projects out of 171 illegal creditors were identified, this year, out of 503 illegal creditors, 214 acted on the Internet: they offered their services in social networks, instant messengers, through bulletin boards and in other unique, even exotic ways,” he said.

The Central Bank attributes this growth, on the one hand, to the really existing trend towards an increase in the number of illegal creditors, on the other hand, to the adjustment of search engines and regulator algorithms that monitor various groups, including social networks, bulletin boards, and detect such illegal companies. .

