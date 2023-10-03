The average cost of MTPL for individuals in the first half of 2023 reached 7.2 thousand rubles. The price increased by 21.6% compared to the same period in 2022, the press service of the Central Bank told Izvestia.

They explained: coverage has become significantly more expensive for drivers who have previously repeatedly caused accidents, as well as for young and inexperienced motorists. At the same time, for experienced and careful drivers (they account for about 60% of all contracts), the average cost of insurance increased by 8%.

OSAGO was affected by a sharp rise in the price of spare parts – against the backdrop of a shortage, prices for components for 2022 increased by an average of 30%, and for some items – several times, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation emphasized.

Following the details, the average amount of payments to clients also increased, noted the Russian Union of Auto Insurers (RUA). And the growth of this indicator puts pressure on the price of the policy, the press service explained.

Market participants confirmed the increase in the price of the mandatory auto license. In January-June, the average contribution to MAKS increased by 30%, said Alexander Bakaev, director of the company’s economics department. According to him, this is due to the expansion of the tariff corridor for compulsory motor liability insurance in September last year.

Later this year, the price of the policy is unlikely to increase even more, unless there is a significant increase in the price of spare parts, according to Ugoria.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Wait, “citizen”: the average price of compulsory motor liability insurance has jumped by 22% over the year