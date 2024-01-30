The Central Bank recommends providing online banking with the ability to set a complete ban on any financial transactions in instant messengers. Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia German Zubarev said this in an interview with Izvestia. The regulator sent recommendations to banks on how to work in instant messengers, taking into account information security requirements and measures to protect personal data. Basically, they contain technological recommendations and describe options for client verification, noted the deputy chairman of the Central Bank.

German Zubarev explained: although the Bank of Russia and the Ministry of Digital Development managed to practically overcome calls with spoofed numbers, scammers switched to instant messengers. This trend will continue in the future.

“In our opinion, it would be wrong to prohibit banks from interacting with clients through domestic messengers. In addition, after the introduction of sanctions restrictions, the applications of some banks disappeared from stores (Apple Store, Google Play – Ed.), and for banks, messengers became one of the channels of communication with clients,” said German Zubarev.

However, credit institutions have the right to use for banking operations only those messengers that Roskomnadzor has authorized, he recalled.

Read more in German Zubarev’s exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“Banks have fought off more than 20 million attempts to steal clients’ money.”