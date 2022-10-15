The Central Bank of Russia will be able to issue permits for the export of cash foreign currency from Russia in the amount of more than $10,000. decree signed on October 15 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a new decree, the head of state gave the Central Bank the authority to issue permits for the export of large amounts, which was previously banned in early March. As stated in the document, the issuance of permits “is carried out in the cases and in the manner established by the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.”

It is noted that this measure was taken in order to apply the decree of the President of the Russian Federation “On additional measures of an economic nature to ensure the financial stability of the Russian Federation.”

On the same day, it became known that Putin also withdrew a number of development institutions from the economic special measures of Russia, including the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the New Development Bank. The document notes that the prohibitions provided for by paragraph 3 of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of February 28, 2022 No. 79 “On the application of special economic measures in connection with the unfriendly actions of the United States and foreign states and international organizations that have joined them” no longer apply to them.

Before that, on March 1, the head of state signed a decree on additional measures to support the state economy. According to the document, in particular, from March 2, it is forbidden to export cash foreign currency from the Russian Federation in an amount exceeding $10,000 and “calculated at the official rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, established on the date of export.”