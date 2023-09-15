The Central Bank of Russia raised the key rate to 13 percent

Following the meeting of the board of directors of the Central Bank, it was decided to raise the key rate by 1 percentage point, to 13 percent per annum. This is stated in messagepublished on the regulator’s website.

The increase was the third in a row after the rate remained at 7.5 percent from September 2022 to July 2023. The main reason for tightening monetary policy was the strengthening of pro-inflationary factors that hinder the achievement of the target of 4 percent.

The Central Bank noted that certain risks that move prices upward have already materialized. Among them are the growth of domestic demand, outpacing the possibilities for expanding output, and the weakening of the ruble in the summer months. Against this background, the inflation forecast by the end of the year was raised to 6-7 percent per annum. According to estimates on September 11, price growth reached 5.5 percent.

Before the meeting on September 15, experts disagreed about the actions of the Central Bank. Nobody expected a rate reduction, but some market participants did not rule out that after a sharp increase in August the regulator would take a pause. Nevertheless, the most likely scenario was considered to be a rate hike, especially since representatives of the regulator hinted at this.