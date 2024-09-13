Russia’s Central Bank Raises Key Rate to 19% Due to Inflationary Pressure

The Bank of Russia has raised the key rate to 19 percent per annum. The regulator justified this decision by the fact that high inflationary pressure remains in the country. This means that it will not be possible to lower inflation below seven percent by the end of the year. In this regard, the Central Bank does not rule out that the rate will be raised even more at the next meeting. The Central Bank emphasized that domestic demand in Russia is still growing, significantly outpacing the ability to expand the supply of goods and services.

The decision to raise was called image-related, not economic

The Central Bank noted that the labor market remains tight. Russians’ earnings, as before, are growing faster than labor productivity. In addition, some industries (for example, manufacturing) are experiencing a serious labor shortage.

As for price growth, the Bank of Russia expects it to slow down to 4-4.5 percent in 2025. After that, in 2026, the rate of increase will remain around four percent.

Although the Bank of Russia, as before, justifies the rigidity of its monetary policy by the desire to bring down inflation, there is an opinion that the decision taken on September 13 was dictated not by economic considerations, but by image ones. This point of view was expressed in a conversation with Lenta.ru by Alexey Zubets, Director of the Institute of Social and Economic Research at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.

He noted that inflation cannot be brought down using the tools that the Bank of Russia has. Raising the rate does not produce the desired result. As a result, doubts arise about the effectiveness of macroeconomic tools for managing monetary policy (MP). Zubets believes that in this situation, the regulator has found itself at a crossroads: either admit its impotence, or declare that it has tools that work with a lag of several months. In other words, after raising the rate today, a decrease in inflation should be expected by the end of the year.

“Thus, raising the key rate to 19 percent is another attempt by the regulator to prove that it can solve the problems of monetary policy management. Although everyone understands perfectly well that this is not the case. In the conditions of a huge increase in additional budget expenditures, the Central Bank’s instruments have nothing to do with it,” Zubets stated.

In turn, Georgy Ostapkovich, Director of the Center for Market Research at the Institute for Statistical Studies and Economics of Knowledge at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, believes that the Bank of Russia’s decision is “an absolutely healthy reaction to the situation.” Despite the fact that the regulator was under strong pressure, it made it clear that it would continue to raise the rate until it achieved a reduction in the inflation background.

“So far there has been no reduction. Some signals are coming through (slowing lending, etc.). But this is all not serious. And therefore the Central Bank is acting according to the rules of the classical school. This is fair. The Central Bank has demonstrated its complete independence,” Ostapkovich said in an interview with Lenta.ru.

Raising the key rate could accelerate, rather than stop, inflation

At the same time, economists have doubts that inflation in Russia will slow down after the next jump of the “key”. Zubets called for not forgetting that businessmen cannot live without loans. And loans are becoming more expensive. As a result, the cost of servicing these loans will be included in the cost of products. In other words, inflation will grow precisely because of the increase in the rate.

But we should not expect a strong influx of money into deposits. Zubets believes that Russians have mostly already put everything they had there. Ostapkovich partly agrees with this forecast. He thinks that the 19 percent key rate will not have much of an impact on the growth of inflation.

For key strategic enterprises there is no difference at all. They are all financed by bonus subsidized lending. They go at their bonus rate of 8-9-10 percent. And as for small and medium-sized enterprises, for them the “key” of both 18 percent and 19 percent is prohibitive. Georgy OstapkovichDirector of the Center for Market Research at the Institute for Statistical Studies and Economics of Knowledge at the National Research University Higher School of Economics

In addition, he finds the rate increase not a very positive signal for entrepreneurs. The latter find themselves in a situation where they lose incentives for economic activity: in these conditions, they can avoid investing capital in modernizing the enterprise and expanding it, and simply deposit money and receive a good return. In such a situation, a businessman decides to suspend his activities, modernization, investments, etc. It is more profitable for him to put money in a bank deposit or enter into federal loan bonds, the expert noted.

Ostapkovich agreed that banks would indeed raise deposit rates. But the same applies to loan rates. “They (the banks — note from “Lenta.ru”) will bring down the stock market. Who will now get into some stocks and play on the stock exchange if you can safely put money on deposit? It is more convenient and easier than monitoring quotes every day. Why is the stock market falling? Because the rate of return on deposits is high,” Ostapkovich said.

The key rate will most likely be raised to 20 percent, and perhaps even higher

Zubets believes that the rate will almost certainly be raised to 20 percent at the next meeting. Seasonal deflation has almost not happened – prices have fallen very slightly and have every chance of growing further. In other words, inflation will accelerate.

I believe that 20 percent of the “key” is a certain psychological limit, after which serious questions will arise about what the Bank of Russia is doing. Alexey ZubetsDirector of the Institute of Social and Economic Research of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation

Ostapkovich also believes that the rate could reach 20 percent. Moreover, he does not rule out its increase even higher than this figure.

According to Ostapkovich, nothing prevents the Bank of Russia from increasing the “key”, especially since the regulator, by its position, is not responsible for economic growth. The Ministry of Economy and the government are responsible for this. And the Central Bank is responsible for inflation targeting, the amount of money and the work of credit institutions. And indirectly – for the exchange rate of the national currency.

However, the economist called for not turning the key rate into some kind of “holy grail” and recalled the state of the Russian economy in 2003-2008.

“It grew at an average annual rate of over seven percent. At the same time, inflation did not fall below 10 percent! Unemployment was from 6 to 8.5 percent. And the economy grew. Real disposable income grew. Investments, too. So, it is not about the monetary policy. No country has ever solved its problems of economic growth using such an instrument. It must be used in a comprehensive manner. But no one in the world solves the problems of growth or, even more so, economic development using the interest rate alone,” he concluded.

Earlier, economist Nikolai Kulbaka suggested that the effect of raising the key rate would not be seen until six months from now, and would not have a particularly serious impact on the current situation. He also recalled that inflation in the Russian Federation is growing due to budget expenditures. In turn, the Central Bank has no other tool to slow down prices except manipulating the key rate.